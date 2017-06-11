Horizon Zero Dawn on PS4 is down to just £24.99

If you’re looking for a great deal on an absolutely brilliant PS4 game, look no further.

Argos is selling Horizon Zero Dawn for PS4 at a bargain price of just £24.99. That’s not bad considering that the game only released back on March 1, 2017 in Europe.

For price comparison, Game lists the R.R.P as £44.99, although has dropped the price to £29.99 giving the increase price competition. However, Argos is the cheapest price we’ve been able to find the game for so far.

Buy Now: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) at Argos for £24.99

Horizon Zero Dawn is an RPG that’s available exclusively on the PS4. It’s an open-world game that follows the story of Aloy, a hunter and archer who lives in a wild dominated by robots.

We gave Horizon Zero Dawn a very respectable 4.5/5 score in our review, praising it as the most gorgeous console game ever made, and lauding its engaging story and wide roster of playable content.

Here’s our reviewer’s verdict, written around the time of the game’s launch:

“I didn’t expect Horizon Zero Dawn to be this good. I doubt I’ll be the only one saying they were surprised that the Killzone developer has been able to deliver a game with such breadth, depth and consistently rewarding gameplay.”

“Couple all of that with a compelling story led by an engaging lead protagonist and you have a brilliant game, an absolute must-buy for all PS4 owners.”

“Those with a PS4 Pro and an HDR TV will find an even more beautiful experience on offer, but everybody who plays Horizon: Zero Dawn is in for an absolute treat."

Have you spotted any great gaming deals recently? Let us know in the comments.