Honor branching out from budget phones with 360-degree VR Camera

The Honor 8 will soon have a new friend to play with in the shape of a 360-degree VR camera.

Created in conjunction with Insta360, the Honor VR Camera will clip onto the top of any Honor smartphone and comes with a specially designed app.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Huawei to grow the global community of 360-degree and VR creators,” said JK Liu, founder and CEO of Insta360.

“Like us, Huawei is committed to reinventing photography, and they believe in our products as the best way to introduce users to the future of the camera,” Liu added.

The camera will give Honor smartphone owners the ability to shoot 3K VR-ready content and seamlessly live stream directly from the clip-on device.

That’s almost all we know about the Honor VR Camera for now, but from the release it sounds as though it could be a close relation of the Insta360 Nano or Air.

The Insta360 Nano can be clipped to the top of an iPhone 7, to allow users to capture VR-friendly 360-degree video. It’s also possible to take photos, and live stream content directly to YouTube, Twitter or Facebook.

We should find out more about the Honor VR Camera at MWC 2017 next week. Stay tuned right here for the very latest.

