Huawei Honor 9 price, release date, specs, and features

Honor has finally announced the European launch of the Honor 9, the company’s latest flagship smartphone.

Huawei sub-brand Honor already announced the Honor 9 earlier this month in China, but is now bringing the affordable flagship blower to UK customers. The handset is purportedly aimed at those “who value excellent quality”, and costs just £380 online.

The handset boasts a sizable 5.15-inch display with a Full HD display – that’s 1920 x 1080 pixels, or a pixel density of 428ppi. It runs on a custom-built Kirin 960 processor, which was developed by Huawei’s own chip-making spin-off. This boasts eight cores, four of which come clocked at 2.4GHz.

You’ll also get 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a MicroSD card slot capable of taking cards up to 256GB. All in all, you’re getting a lot of high-end hardware given the lowly price.

Speaking about the Honor 9’s European phone launch, Eva Wimmers, President of Honor Western Europe, said:

“With the new Honor 9, we take manufacturing excellence to the next level. Our world today is filled with pictures and moments we want to capture – Honor 9 does not only stand out through its elegant 3D curved glass back design, it also incorporates the newest camera features, easy to use for any proficiency level, and market-leading smartphone technologies – we build technology for people.”

Huawei has also fitted the Honor 9 out with a dual camera module, which is in keeping with a growing industry trend – we’ve already seen this with the iPhone 7 Plus, Huawei P10, and OnePlus 5. With the Honor 9, this rear-facing camera features one 12-megapixel RGB colour shooter, and a 20-megapixel monochrome snapper to boot. This should allow for better depth of field and overall image quality.

The handset comes running on Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, but comes skinned with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1.

You can pre-order the Honor 9 at vMall and Amazon starting today in ‘Sapphire Blue’ for £379.99. Alternatively, you can buy it outright on a contract with UK mobile network Three from early July.

Related: Best Android phones

What do you think of the new Honor 9? Let us know in the comments.