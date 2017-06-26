Huawei’s Honor 9 gets UK pricing in new Amazon leak

We’re now almost certain about regional European pricing for Huawei’s next budget smartphone, the Honor 9.

Huawei launched the Honor sub-brand back in 2013, in a bid to better compete with China’s online phone brands – and segue more successfully into Western markets. This international expansion kicked off about three years ago, and has seen a slew of budget-friendly Honor handsets launched in the UK since then.

The Honor 9 is expected to be the next big UK Honor smartphone, coming shortly after the device’s launch in China earlier this month. Luckily for us, some early listings on Amazon have seemingly revealed pricing for the device.

First came a leak on Amazon’s German website, which was spotted by long-time leaker Roland Quandt, who posted the details to Twitter. He also posted the web-page links for blue and silver versions of the handset, but these pages have since been taken down.

According to the Twitter post, the Honor 9 (4GB/64GB variant) was priced at €429 in Germany, with an option for €30 cashback – bringing it down to just €399 overall.

According to tech blog The Android Soul, the handset also turned up on Amazon UK in a 4GB Blue variant. This device was purportedly priced at £379.99, but there was no shipping date to speak of.

Huawei is expected to reveal the phone for a European debut at a dedicated launch event on June 27 in Berlin. The handset features a 5.15-inch Full HD display, a Huawei-built Kirin 960 chipset, and Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat. There’s also a dual-camera module on the back, which boasts one 20-megapixel sensor and one 12-megapixel sensor.

What would you like to see from the Honor 9 smartphone? Let us know in the comments.