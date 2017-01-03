The Honor 6X offers one of the best iPhone 7 Plus features – at a fraction of the price

Huawei sub-brand Honor has unveiled a new mid-range handset, the Honor 6X, offering a high-end headline feature normally only seen on phones like the iPhone 7 Plus at a more affordable price point.

Shortly after Samsung showed off its updated Galaxy A3 and A5 devices, Honor also debuted its latest smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

There’s little to get excited about with the general specs of the Honor 6X, if we’re being completely honest, though they're not exactly bad. It’s powered by a Kirin 655 CPU, while the 5.5-inch 1080p display should be sharp enough to please most pixel peepers. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage combination is also fairly run of the mill but should get the job done.

The industrial design is also fairly standard Honor fayre, with a slightly curved metal back and a sparse front. There’s also the now standard circular fingerprint sensor placed below the camera, and Honor claims it’ll unlock the phone within 0.3 seconds.

The most interesting thing about the Honor 6X is its camera. In-fact, on the back there’s two of them. Dual-camera set-ups on phones aren't anything new, but this is on a phone that’ll set you back just £224.99.

The main sensor is 12-megapixels, while a secondary 2-megapixel sensor lets you play around with the aperture to create that impressive-looking depth of field effect your can enjoy on more premium devices.

Honor says you’ll be able to switch the aperture from f/0.95 to f/16, but we’ll have to try it out for ourselves to see just how lifelike the effect actually is. The camera also benefits from Phase Detection autofocus and the typical vast array of camera modes.

On the front there’s a wide-angle 8-megapixel sensor too, which has some nifty self-adaptive skin detection to make your selfies look as accurate as possible.

Keeping the phone (hopefully) running all day is a 3,340 mAh battery that Honor claims will last up to two days. There’s 5A fast-charging, but oddly microUSB has been used instead of the new USB-C standard that’s becoming far more common.

Another disappointment is the software, which seems to be stuck on EMUI 4.1 and Android Lollipop rather than the much improved EMUI 5 which launched with the Huawei Mate 9. Hopefully it won’t be too long until we see an update here.

The Honor 6X is available now from Three and Honor’s own online store and will set you back £224.99.

What do you think of the Honor 6X? Let us know in the comments below.