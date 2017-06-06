Hollywood sets sights on Kodi as part of crackdown on 'piracy 3.0'

Kodi has been in the news a lot recently as the authorities and rightsholders start to catch on to the current most popular way of illegally streaming content.

And now, ‎President and Managing Director of the Motion Picture Association's EMEA region, Stan McCoy, has spoken about the need to challenge what he calls 'piracy 3.0'.

Speaking at a panel session held during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (via), McCoy called pirates "great innovators," pointing out how piracy has developed since torrents to something which needs urgent attention.

Kodi itself is perfectly legal media management software, which is used by some to run illegal add-ons that enable the streaming of pirated content.

The sale of hardware that comes pre-loaded with these nefarious adds-ons has been under scrutiny lately, and now Hollywood looks to be taking notice.

Speaking during the panel, McCoy referred to streaming devices running Kodi that come loaded with these add-ons as "piracy 3.0", claiming that it is operating on a "truly massive scale".

He said: "Piracy is not a static challenge. The pirates are great innovators in their own right. So even as we innovate in trying to pursue these issues, and pursue novel ways of fighting piracy, the pirates are out there coming up with new business models of their own.

“If you think of old-fashioned peer-to-peer piracy as 1.0, and then online illegal streaming websites as 2.0, in the audio-visual sector, in particular, we now face challenge number 3.0, which is what I’ll call the challenge of illegal streaming devices.”

In late May, Facebook joined the likes of Amazon and eBay in banning the sale of the so-called 'fully loaded' Kodi boxes from its online marketplace.

But to further deal with the new threat to copyright infringement, McCoy says a combination of legislation, consumer education, and agreements with third-parties is needed.

“The device itself is probably not illegal, the software itself is probably not illegal, the confluence of all three of these is a major category killer for online piracy,” he added.

“...This is an area where… innovative responses are required. We have to be just as good as the pirates in thinking of new ways to tackle these challenges.”

Let us know what you make of McCoy's remarks in the comments.