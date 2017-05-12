Hive offers smart home upgrade for just £6 per month

Hive has launched a new subscription service that turns your house into a smart home for as little as £5.99 every month.

Dubbed Hive Welcome Home, the new scheme sees users’ homes fitted with smart, connected technology on a paid contract basis. You’ll get tech like smart plugs, door sensors, and connected lighting all included as part of the subscription, as well as access to the core Hive app.

The service – masterminded by British Gas – is already live in the UK and the USA, and will soon roll out to Canada and Ireland “over the coming months”. Hive says the idea is that through a mix of software, products and services, Welcome Home will give you a “hassle-free it in the morning” and a “welcoming experience” in the evening.

Speaking about the news, Nina Bhatia, Managing Director of Centrica Connected Home – the business behind Hive – said: “We’re exciting to debut Hive Welcome Home, specifically designed to make a meaningful difference in our customers’ daily lives.”

Bhatia continued: “Whether you’re wanting your home to be a haven of relaxation as soon as you walk in the door or you’re just trying to get the family out of the house with minimum fuss in the morning, the Hive experience frees you to focus on the people and things you care about.”

The starter plan costs £5.99 per month, and gets you:

Hive Hub

Hive Active Plug

Hive Window or Door Sensors

Hive Active Light Warm to Cool White

It’s worth noting that by signing up to Welcome Home, you’re tied down to an initial 24-month commitment period. If you want to opt out during this time, early cancellation charges may apply.

