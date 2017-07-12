Hive Home Check lets you spread the cost of smart home security

The Hive smart home brand now has two pay-monthly smart home services thanks to today’s launch of Hive Home Check.

Centrica, the firm behind British Gas, has launched a new subscription service through its Connected Home brand, in hopes of making it easier for consumers to upgrade to a smart home. The new service is dubbed Hive Home Check, and has a focus on home security. It’s the successor to Hive’s first subscription service Welcome Home, which was designed more around home comfort.

With Hive Home Check, you pay a monthly fee and receive several smart home items, including the Hive Camera, a Motion Sensor, two Contact Sensors, and two Hive Active Light Cool To Warm White bulbs, all of which can be controlled through a smartphone app. You’ll also get an ongoing warranty on all of your products, access to premium features like SMS notifications, discounts on Hive products, and the ability to spread your purchase costs.

You’ll have to pay £24.99 per month for the first 12 months if you need a Hive hub, or £21.99 for existing Hive customers who don’t need a new hub. After the first 12 months, the monthly fee drops to £4.99 on a rolling monthly contract.

Speaking about the announcement, Nina Bhatia, MD of Centrica Connected Home, said: “Our customers tell us they want to check their homes and families are safe and well when they’re not there, so we’ve created Hive Home Check to make it easy to do just that.”

Bhatia continued: “Hive Home Check offers a stress-free option to add that extra level of reassurance at an accessible monthly cost. Whether it’s looking to keep an eye on your sleeping baby in the other room or enjoying your time on holiday knowing your home is just how you left it, Hive Home Check delivers peace of mind through an easy, affordable and intuitive experience.”

You’ll be able to pick up the new Hive Home Check package from July 12 here:

Buy Now: Hive Home Check Plan from £21.99 per month

Tell us what you think about Hive Home Check in the comments below.