Hitman IP is now fully owned by IO Interactive

The Hitman IP is now entirely owned by IO Interactive, the now independent studio has announced.

After being put up for sale by parent company Square Enix earlier this year, the future of the Hitman franchise has been left hanging in the balance.

Luckily, it appears IO Interactive and Square Enix have concluded negotiations with a tremendously positive outcome.

Now operating as an indie studio, IO Interactive will continue work on the Hitman series moving forward.

Related: Best PS4 Games

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak released a statement regarding the announcement on the studio’s official website:

“Therefore I am proud to announce today that IOI is now officially an independent studio. We have successfully concluded our negotiations with Square Enix and have agreed to a management buyout. Crucially, we will keep all of the rights to the Hitman IP.”

“This is a watershed moment for IOI. As of today, we have complete control over the direction for our studio and the Hitman IP – we’re about to forge our own future and it’s incredibly exciting. We are now open to opportunities with future collaborators and partners to help strengthen us as a studio and ensure that we can produce the best games possible for our community.”

Related: Super Mario Odyssey Preview

IO Interactive has said it will share further news regarding its future plans for Hitman next week. Perhaps we’ll hear confirmation on Season 2?

What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments below.