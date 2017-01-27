Hitman has a third bonus mission on the way

IO Interactive has revealed a new bonus scenario coming to its episodic stealth adventure next week.

Launching alongside the physical version of Hitman’s first season, this optional mission will transform the map of Sapienza with all new location variants and assassination targets.

Known as ‘Landslide,’ it seems Agent 47 will be tasked with infiltrating a local political event in search of his target.

Our trusty bald assassin is seen wielding a pistol as he approaches his target in the new trailer. One of many weapons to appear in the upcoming mission.

Much like previous bonus additions, Landslide takes an existing map and enhances it with all new geometry and NPC characters.

The weather has also been changed, with 47 now navigating the exotic coastal town in the early evening.

Simon Miller scored the final episode of Hitman’s first season a near-perfect 9/10 in his review, praising it as one of the finest stealth titles in recent years.

Hitman: The Complete First Season launches physically on January 31 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.