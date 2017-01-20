Hitman getting HDR graphics upgrade – is your console compatible?

Good news, Hitman fans: The game is set for a High Dynamic Range upgrade later this month, bringing a welcome graphical boost.

Hitman’s creators have confirmed that the game will begin supporting HDR from January 31, 2017. Even better, the upgrade will be coming to a bunch of different platforms, including: Xbox One S, PS4, PS4 Pro, and PC.

The caveat is, of course, that you’ll need a HDR-friendly monitor or TV to actually notice any difference in the visuals. But with HDR displays becoming increasingly common in 2016, it’s likely that at least some of you will be able to benefit from the approaching patch.

HDR, or High Dynamic Range, is term used to describe several video standards that relate to the contrast and colour gamut of footage or gameplay. HDR-ready content will have a wider range of colours – and improved lights and darks – compared to conventional media, but it requires a HDR-ready screen to work. You’ll also need a compatible console, at least when it comes to gaming.

We gave Hitman a 4.5/5 score in our review, praising the title’s challenging gameplay, tense atmosphere, and compelling narrative. Here’s our verdict:

“Hitman is an easy contender for one of the games of 2016, and an example of how to do episodic gaming correctly. There may have been the odd technical hiccup along the way, but the end result is excellent."

What do you think of the Hitman (2016) game? Let us know in the comments.