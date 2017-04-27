Hit by the Xbox One 'Black Screen of Death'? Try this fix

Reports of a new Xbox One bug have been emerging over on the Xbox One Reddit forum, but luckily there's a number of possible fixes.

Windows Central's Jez Corden reported issues with his Xbox One dashboard not loading, leaving him with a blank screen when loading up the console.

The Reddit thread that demonstrates how others are experincing the same problem begins with the following description: "The home screen keeps fading to black, but if I hit the home button again, the side menu comes up. Its only the home screen that keeps fading to black then refreshing then fading again."

It seems users experincing the problem are still able to navigate through the console's OS using the guide, which pops up when hitting the Xbox button on the controller, but the main menus of the OS remain blank.

One Reddit user said: "If I hit a bumper things fade back in but then start fading back out to all black."

Thankfully, there does appear to be a few possible fixes worth trying. Here's a few that users are reporting as effective:

First, try hard resetting the console by holding down the power button on the front of the Xbox One until it turns off. Once it reloads, the dashboard should appear.

If that doesn't work, Windows Central reports that opening the guide, going to 'Home', then immediately navigating away from the main dashboard to a separate tab should bring the dashboard back.

Reddit user Stefvr claimed to have found another possible fix, with other users claiming this method also worked for them: "After going home, pressing RT and Y straight after it started moving around my pins and kept homescreen alive, still not fading to black anymore."

Finally, try disconnecting from Xbox Live from the Wi-Fi settings in order to put the Xbox One into offline mode, then reboot the console.

Once the console is back on, reconnect to Xbox Live manually, and that should keep the dashboard in view and fix the issue.

There's no word from Microsoft just yet, but we'll keep you updated with any developments so stay tuned.

Let us know if you've experienced the issue in the comments.