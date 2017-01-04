Hisense's 2017 lineup is full of 4K HDR TVs – and a 100-inch Laser TV beast

As you’re all aware, CES 2017 is well underway and, just like any other year, there’s an array of extreme TVs to fawn over.

The boys and girls at HiSense certainly aren’t shying away with the company’s flagship 2017 model, a 100-inch Laser 4K HDR television-cum-projector.

The $13,000 (around £10,500) 100H10D bundle includes a short-throw projector which connects to the display via HDMI, while you’ll also get a 5.1 channel sound system that includes a subwoofer and two rear speakers.

To us that appears to be a pretty decent deal, given 4K projectors start at around $10,000.

The bundle, which will only be on sale in the US (at least for now), promises wide colour gamut and 300 nits of brightness. That can't match most LCD TVs, but will be enough to illuminate a well-lit room.

HiSense is complementing the 100H10D with the H10D, which offers 4K HDR tech with quantum-dot wide colour gamut and full array local dimming.

It also promises HiSense’s custom ULED display technology, which the company says can maintain its brightness levels for up to 10 years, giving it a longer life-span than OLED tech which can fade to half of the brightness after 10 years.

You’ll be able to grab this model in 70- and 75-inch sizes from $3,499.

Meanwhile, the 75R8 will support HDR 10 and Dolby Vision HDR while also coming with the Roku OS built in.

Are you plotting your dream TV purchase in 2017? Or are you waiting for the HDR standards to sort themselves out? Share your thoughts below.