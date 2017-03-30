Here's why Android Wear 2.0 rollout is delayed for almost everyone

In the last 24 hours Google finally started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 operating system to existing devices.

However, the decision to only include three smartwatches left us, and Android Wear users bemused.

Now, Google has solved the riddle by revealing the delay in rolling out to other devices was caused by a bug discovered late on in the testing process.

In a statement (via 9to5Google), the company said: “We have started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected. For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved.”

Google doesn’t exactly say when we can expect the rollout to recommence on the plethora of other devices promised to the masses, but it seems like it might be a while.

The company also failed to go into detail on the issue itself and why it did not affect the three devices that began to receive the update yesterday.

Google’s statement at least quells fears the staggered rollout would mirror the struggles endured by Android smartphone owners down the years.

With the first Android O developer preview now in the wild, less than 3% of Android users are on the Nougat OS.

Are you thinking of diving into Android Wear 2.0? Which watch is floating your boat? Share your preferences in the comments below.