Here’s when you can play Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind expansion is only a couple weeks away, and now Bethesda has revealed exactly when servers will go live.

Players can begin their journey in Vvardenfell once the servers go online at 5am ET/2am PT/9am GMT on June 6 across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Bethesda has confirmed that servers will be down for maintenance prior to the times mentioned above to ensure everything is ready on time and to avoid problems upon launch.

Related: Best RPGs

If you don’t fancy waiting until next month for Morrowind, PC and Mac players can access it right now through the digital upgrade or collector’s edition package.

Those who decide to jump in early will keep all of their progress ahead of the official launch on June 6.

We had a chance to play Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind earlier this year. Here’s what we thought:

“What's striking about Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind is how polished the game was for me. I did have occasional connection issues whilst queuing for PvP matches and some textures were very slow to load at times, but overall the expansion looks very promising ahead of its June 6th launch.”

Watch: E3 2017 Predictions

Have you played Elder Scrolls Online? Let us know in the comments.