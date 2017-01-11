LG G6 to launch before Galaxy S8? Here's when the big reveal could happen

We know that LG's new flagship smartphone, the LG G6, is coming soon. When exactly will it be unveiled and when can we expect to be able to buy it in the UK? A new report may have just revealed all about the LG G6's launch.

Following on from one of its previous reports, ETNews has now claimed that the LG G6 will be debuted on February 26 – the day before mobile super-show MWC 2017 opens in Barcelona.

The site goes on to say that the G6 will go on sale in LG's native South Korea just two weeks later on March 10, which would see it hitting shelves three weeks earlier than last year's flagship, the LG G5, which started to land on March 31, 2016.

Global rollout of the device will "most likely" happen by April, the report adds.

According to ETNews, a senior LG representative commented:

"We can not disclose the details of the G6 since the announcement, but we can confirm the G6 at MWC 2017."

The G6 looks set to be one of the most exciting phones of early-2017, with rumours pointing to it being the first handset to sport a QHD display.

It's also a near certainty that the device will pack Qualcomm's new-gen Snapdragon 835 processor, which was officially revealed at CES 2017, and ship with Android Nougat.

If the latest reports are true, it would mean that LG beats rival South Korean electronics firm Samsung to market with its new flagship smartphone – the Galaxy S8 is now being linked with a dedicated launch event in New York in March or April, rather than its usual MWC-timed launch.

