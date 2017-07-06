Here’s when Moto will be announcing those recently leaked devices

Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced it is holding an event later this month, where it is likely to announce a fleet of new smartphones.

The #hellomotoworld event will take place in New York on July 25, where the Moto Z2 Force and the Moto X4 handsets will surely be on display.

The Moto Z2 Force has been tipped as the firm’s 2017 flagship handset. It’s said to include a dual camera, a sleek design and a front-facing fingerprint sensor built into the home button.

It will likely be a tougher and more capable version of the Z2 Play, which was announced last month. It is reported there'll be a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and a 5.5-inch QHD display.

A recent render of the Z2 Force also showed the Moto Mods connector. As such, we’re also likely to get a closer look at the slew of new modular accessories that were tipped at an event in Ghana last week (via Android Central).

The event previewed a 360-degree camera, a GoPro-style action camera, a DSLR Mod and a Marshall-branded speaker.

As for the Moto X4, we reportedly got our first look at the specs and design this week.

The well-connected Evan Blass believes the Moto X4 will arrive towards the end of the year with an octa-core Snapdragon 620 processor running at 2.2GHz and coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The 5.2-inch full HD screen will show off Android 7.1 Nougat, while there’ll also be a 3,000mAh battery, IP68 water resistance and 64GB of internal storage, plus microSD.

The rear cameras will be 8-megapixels and 12-megapixels respectively, according to Blass, while the front-facing selfie cam will be a whopping 16-megapixels.

Will you be paying attention to Moto's July event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.