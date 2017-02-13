Trending:

Here’s what the Samsung Galaxy S8 probably looks like

by

galaxy s8 renders 17

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is now just weeks away, but what will it look like? Until the official launch, swanky concepts are our best chance at an early glimpse.

A graphics designer has created a series of concept renders depicting what he imagines the Galaxy S8 will look like when it launches later this year. The renders are based on “information” that’s been leaked out over recent months, according to the designer. And considering the consistency of Galaxy S8 leaks so far, we’re fairly certain that these renders offer a good impression of what Samsung’s next flagship smartphone will look like.

Here are a couple of examples:

galaxy s8 renders

galaxy s8 renders 3

For instance, the chief rumour about the Galaxy S8 is that the Home button will be scrapped, which can be seen in the renders. Samsung is expected to capitalise on this design change by slimming down the phone’s bezel, significantly increasing the handset’s screen-to-body ratio compared to last year’s Galaxy S7.

The images all show the Galaxy S8 with a curved ‘Edge’-style screen too. That’s not exactly a huge surprise, as Samsung has already showcased that design with the Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Galaxy Note 7. But the difference this time around is that Samsung is expected to abandon flat screens completely, with the Galaxy S8 said to be only available in an ‘Edge’ variant – although there will probably be multiple screen sizes on offer.

Samsung was originally expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017 in Barcelona later this month. However, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed that the phone won’t be on show, leaving analysts and leakers agreeing on a more likely March reveal/April release timeline. So what will we see at MWC 2017? The most likely bet is the long-awaited Galaxy Tab S3 tablet, although there’s no telling what Samsung has in store for sure.

Check out some more Galaxy S8 concept renders below:

galaxy s8 renders 5

galaxy s8 renders 7

galaxy s8 renders 9

galaxy s8 renders 11

galaxy s8 renders 13

galaxy s8 renders 15

galaxy s8 renders 19

galaxy s8 renders 21

galaxy s8 renders 23

galaxy s8 renders 25

galaxy s8 renders 27

galaxy s8 renders 29

galaxy s8 renders 31

galaxy s8 renders 33

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.

