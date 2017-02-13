Here’s what the Samsung Galaxy S8 probably looks like

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is now just weeks away, but what will it look like? Until the official launch, swanky concepts are our best chance at an early glimpse.

A graphics designer has created a series of concept renders depicting what he imagines the Galaxy S8 will look like when it launches later this year. The renders are based on “information” that’s been leaked out over recent months, according to the designer. And considering the consistency of Galaxy S8 leaks so far, we’re fairly certain that these renders offer a good impression of what Samsung’s next flagship smartphone will look like.

Here are a couple of examples:

For instance, the chief rumour about the Galaxy S8 is that the Home button will be scrapped, which can be seen in the renders. Samsung is expected to capitalise on this design change by slimming down the phone’s bezel, significantly increasing the handset’s screen-to-body ratio compared to last year’s Galaxy S7.

The images all show the Galaxy S8 with a curved ‘Edge’-style screen too. That’s not exactly a huge surprise, as Samsung has already showcased that design with the Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Galaxy Note 7. But the difference this time around is that Samsung is expected to abandon flat screens completely, with the Galaxy S8 said to be only available in an ‘Edge’ variant – although there will probably be multiple screen sizes on offer.

Samsung was originally expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017 in Barcelona later this month. However, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed that the phone won’t be on show, leaving analysts and leakers agreeing on a more likely March reveal/April release timeline. So what will we see at MWC 2017? The most likely bet is the long-awaited Galaxy Tab S3 tablet, although there’s no telling what Samsung has in store for sure.

Check out some more Galaxy S8 concept renders below:

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.