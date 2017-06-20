Here's what's new in Nintendo Switch OS 3.0

A new firmware update is now available for Nintendo Switch, adding a number of tweaks and improvements to the hybrid console.

You can download the new update by booting up your system, which should result in you receiving a prompt to apply the new changes.

Unlike previous firmware updates, this one appears to add a number of worthwhile features that we’re quite eager to try out.

For example, you can now add friends from your Wii U and 3DS list of contacts, so long as your Switch account is linked to the same Nintendo Network ID.

Additional profile images have also been introduced to celebrate the upcoming launch of Splatoon 2.

You can find the full list of features coming in update 3.0 below:

Register a channel to receive News for specific games

Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists

Receive notifications when your Friends go online

Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature

Change the user icon order on the Home Menu

Select from 6 new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon

Change the system volume from the Quick Settings

Lower the maximum volume for headphone or speakers connected to the audio jack

Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale

Connect a USB keyboard to the dock to type whenever the keyboard is on the screen

Update connected controllers

Added a feature that suggests deletion of software data if there is insufficient space when downloading other software

