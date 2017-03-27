Here's the latest great reason for Sony PS4 fans to go Pro

Sony has announced an update for the PS4 Pro Media application, which enables 4K video support.

The update means users will be able to play their own 4K videos (either from an external hard drive or server) through the application.

The support is currently limited to videos encoded in the MP4 format, so MKV clips won’t play but it’s always possible Sony could add this support in the future.

Sony also informs potential users that hard drives used to store games and game data can’t double up as video repositories so an extra USB stick or streaming from a home server may be the best option.

In better news it’ll open up support for 4K VR content for PlayStation VR owners, although that will be limited by the headset’s display resolution.

The idea to enable users to enjoy 360 content they’ve shot themselves using their PS VR headset.

In the release notes on the PlayStation blog Sony writes: “For those of you that own PlayStation VR in addition to PS4 Pro, Media Player will also update to support playback of 4K VR video content.

“PS VR’s display resolution is 1920 X RGB X 1080, so 4K VR videos will be displayed in a higher image quality compared to HD VR videos. Capture stunning 360 degree 4K footage, and then immerse yourself in that footage in VR at home — just as if you’re right back in the scene you shot.”

So there you have it, even if you have to create it yourself, there’s now more 4K support on the PS4 Pro.

Beyond that, you can stream it from the likes of Netflix, YouTube and Hulu (in the US).

Have you snapped up a PS4 Pro yet? Are you waiting for the right TV to pair with it? Share your thoughts below.