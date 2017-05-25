Here's our first look at the Castlevania Netflix animated series

Netflix has released the debut trailer for its Castlevania adaptation, and it looks far better than expected.

Fans were very hesitant about the idea of a Castlevania series upon its announcement earlier this year, afraid it wouldn’t stay true to the iconic games its based upon.

Luckily, it appears Netflix is treating the animated series with plenty of respect, ensuring all the usual motifs are present and accounted for.

Whips. Vampires. Crosses. It’s all here alongside a delightfully cheesy bit of narration laying down the basic narrative.

The plot of the show will be a rough re-telling of Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse. Following the character of Trevor Belmont on his mission to defeat Dracula in a dark, twisted version of 15th Century Europe.

If the finished product lives up to the authenticity seen thus far, we’re in for a treat. The full series drops on July 7.

What gaming series would you like to see as a TV show? Let us know in the comments.