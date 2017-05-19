Sometimes a console bundle is so ruddy good that you’d be mad to pass it up – and we’ve found just the sort.

GAME is selling a cracking Xbox One S (500GB) bundle that nets you Fifa 17, Halo 5, Gears of War 4, and Injustice 2. Better still, you’ll also get a Now TV Movie Pass, giving you access to hundreds of films for two months.

All this will set you back just £209.99, which is a seriously fair price. After all, the Xbox One S alone usually sells for £205. Here’s Amazon’s pricing for individual items, for comparison:

Xbox One S Fifa 17 Bundle – £209.85

Halo 5: Guardians – £14.39

Gears of War 4 – £14.99

Injustice 2 – £41.94

Now TV Movies (2-month) – £14.98

That all adds up to £296.15, which means you’d be saving a hefty £86.16 with this deal.

Buy Now: Xbox One S + 4x games + Now TV Movie Pass at GAME for £209.99

We gave the Xbox One S a respectable 4/5 score in our review, praising its small size, 4K game upscaling, impressive value for money as a UHD Blu-ray player, HDR compatibility, and the improved, grippy controller. Here’s our verdict:

"The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there's the 4K output: although it's upscaled, rather than native, right now this is the best you'll get from a console."

"But the real worth is the ability to play UHD Blu-rays. This is the most affordable 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and it’s a competent performer to boot. If you own a 4K TV and you want your movies and games looking their best, the Xbox One S is a no-brainer."

"Microsoft faces competition from Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro. While the Sony offers 4K and HDR in gaming, it doesn't play UHD Blu-rays. That's a major omission in my book, leaving an open goal for the Xbox One S."

We’ve also been impressed by the bundle items too:

Fifa 17 (4/5): "FIFA 17 is another strong entry in the iconic series, and one that looks to lay the groundwork for future titles by switching to a new engine. The hyper-realistic graphics are great, with facial expressions finally helping players look more than mannequins.”

Halo 5 (4/5): "The exceptional high points and brilliant multiplayer make it a must-play for just about anyone with an Xbox One, but it's going to be a long time before we'll know if 343 has made the right choices here or taken Halo down a path that's best not travelled.”

Gears of War 4 (4.5/5): "Gears Of War 4 does everything required to get the franchise roadie-running into 2016 without losing what made it so good to begin with. One of the best games on the Xbox One.”

Injustice 2 (4.5/5): "Injustice 2 is both a fantastic fighting game and a great use of the DC licence, too. You won’t find much better in the genre on either the Xbox One or PS4."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.