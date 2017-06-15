Americans now have another great reason to choose the LG G6

It’s one of the follies of modern tech that we’ve been conditioned to expect so little when it comes to longevity.

Despite their expense, there’s not much faith a smartphones will continue to perform as well after 12 months, as it did on the day we excitedly opened the box.

LG is looking to restore a little faith by giving current and future LG G6 buyers in the US an extra year of warranty.

The LG G6 Second Year Promise doesn’t cover accidental damage, but it does ensure an added year of protection if the phones conks out of its own accord (via The Verge).

Related: LG G6 review

LG will hope its pledge could swing smartphone fans considering other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S8 or HTC 11.

The offer is exclusive to the United States, but that doesn’t mean Brits are missing out. LG runs a similar scheme in Europe that gives the UK access to two years of protection against flaws.

The G6 arrived in March as a great improvement over last year's disappointing modular effort, the LG G5.

It may be lacking the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, but it boasts a great display, eye-catching design and and an impressive wide-angled camera.

In our review, we gave it an admirable 8/10 score, calling it an "impressive, simple Android phone let down by a few odd decisions."

Should we be demanding greater longevity for our smartphones? Drop us a line in the comments below.