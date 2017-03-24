Here's how you can play FIFA 18 before everyone else

EA is gearing up for its annual EA PLAY event where it will showcase some of its biggest upcoming titles, and it's just revealed some of what we can expect to see.

From June 10-12, players attending the show in Hollywood will be able to try out upcoming titles such as FIFA 18, the next Star Wars Battlefront, and a new Need for Speed game.

There will also be other EA Sports titles which shown off at the event, including Madden NFL 18, and NBA Live 18, with more games yet to be announced.

EA is also planning to provide players with access to content from EA PLAY online, with "detailed gameplay deep dives, competitive events and exclusive interviews" planned for those following developments online.

It should prove to be a great chance to get some details about some of the big games set to arrive later this year.

The company says all the action will be streamed "live on EA.com," so if you can't get over to The Hollywood Palladium in June, you should be able to stay up to date from home.

But, if you want to get your hands on the aforementioned titles before anyone else by actually attending the show, tickets go on sale on April 20 at 9am PST (5pm BST).

EA says it will be releasing more details in the coming weeks on how the ticketing process will work, so stay tuned for the latest.

If you want to keep up to date with the latest on EA PLAY, you can follow the EA Twitter account, or head over to the official site and click the "be the first to know more" button.

Let us know if you'll be attending in the comments.