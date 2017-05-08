Here’s how to save an easy £10 on loads of top phones

Looking for a great deal on a brand new smartphone? We’ve got an exclusive code that will save you a tenner on every purchase.

With mobile giants like Samsung and LG having just launched their latest smartphones, now is the perfect time to buy yourself a new handset. From the Galaxy S8 to the LG G6, there's no shortage of choice.

To help you get the best value possible, we've teamed up with Mobiles.co.uk to offer you a discount code that knocks £10 off the price of any pay monthly contracts – including upgrades. All you need to do is enter the code TRUSTED10 at checkout.

However, the code won't work on the Galaxy S8, so if you want to buy Samsung's latest blower, you'll need to enter SAVEUPG10 at checkout instead.

BUY NOW: Click here for Mobiles.co.uk deals

Save money on the flagship phones with these great deals:

Apple iPhone 7 (128GB) Red

Apple has given last year's iPhone 7 a refresh with the new (RED) colour. But the attractive design isn't the only pull; Apple contributes directly to the global fund to fight aids with every purchase.

For £38 per month and £100 upfront, this recommended 24-month deal gets you 4GB data, unlimited minutes, and unlimited texts on Vodafone.

BUY NOW: Click here to buy Apple iPhone 7

Google Pixel

The Google Pixel is Google's first proper smartphone, and scored a solid 4.5/5 in our review. It's a stylish handset that benefits from a high-performance camera, a super-fast Snapdragon 821 processor, and a clean, easy-to-use Android operating system.

For £20.99 per month and £319.99 upfront, this recommended 24-month deal gets you 2GB of data, unlimited minutes, and unlimited texts on EE.

BUY NOW: Click here to buy Google Pixel

LG G6

The new LG G6 is a powerhouse smartphone, boasting a 5.7-inch QHD display that supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10 video, as well as a dual camera on the back.

For £29 per month and £75 upfront, this recommended 24-month deal gets you 3GB of data, unlimited minutes, and unlimited texts on O2.

BUY NOW: Click here to buy LG G6

Samsung Galaxy S7

The Samsung Galaxy S7 might not be a 2017 flagship, but it's still a ruddy good phone. In fact, it won TrustedReviews' Phone of the Year award for last year, and scored a perfect 5/5 score. We loved its slick design, powerful hardware, and excellent performance.

For £23.49 per month and £50 upfront, this recommended 24-month deal gets you 2GB of data, 1,000 minutes, and unlimited texts on EE.

BUY NOW: Click here to buy the Samsung Galaxy S7

Related: Best Android phones

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.