Here’s how to play Football Manager 2017 for free this weekend

It’s the international break this weekend and most football fans are wondering what to do with themselves. Thankfully Steam has come to the rescue by offering up free access to Football Manager 2017 all weekend.

You can start your management career free of charge for the next 72 hours until the free window slams shut at 8:00pm GMT on March 26.

If you fall hopelessly in love with the most addictive footy title out there, and it's pretty much guaranteed, Steam is offering the game at 50% off until 8:00pm GMT on March 27.

Related: Best PC games

That means it will cost just £17.49 and for a game that's completely up to date with all January’s transfer, it’s a deal to snap up while you can.

To get access to this sweet offer, head over to the official site, where it explains how you'll get unlimited access to the game:

"You’ll have unrestricted access to all of the world’s top leagues and many, many more. With more than 2,500 clubs to take charge of, which team will you pick? You can even create your own club!"

The constant work that the guys behind the FM series do to keep the game up to date was something that TrustedReviews’ Lee Price picked up on in his 4.5 star review, noting that the latest instalment is the “best iteration yet”.

Watch: Laptops buying guide

Have you ever donned a suit for a cup final on FM? Let us know your experiences in the comments below.