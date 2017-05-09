Here’s how Overwatch’s D.Va works in Heroes of the Storm

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new gameplay video showcasing how D.Va will play in Heroes of the Storm.

Confirmed as a playable character alongside the ongoing Nexus 2.0 Event, D.Va will debut in Blizzard’s popular MOBA in the coming weeks.

Much like Tracer, Zarya and Genji before her, D.Va’s depiction in Heroes of the Storm is, for the most part, very faithful to her original design. Just like in Overwatch, she can move around both in her mech and outside of it in Pilot Mode once destroyed.

She can also move while attacking, which is a huge departure from other heroes in the game. Although, she'll have to remain stationery to attack once her mech is destroyed. We love her fantastic skins inspired by classic anime and Blizzard's own library of games.

You can check out her full set of abilities in the video below. Beyond her ultimate, all of them are incredibly similar to the ones found in Blizzard’s beloved shooter.

Nick Cowen had a number of positive things to say about Heroes of the Storm in his 7/10 review:

“In the meantime, in spite of its drawbacks and streamlining we would cautiously recommend Heroes of the Storm. You may not find it comes up to snuff if you’re an League of Legends or Dota 2 veteran, but if you’ve never played a MOBA and you want to know what all of the fuss is about, Blizzard’s new game may be your best introduction.”

What other Overwatch heroes would you love to see in Heroes of the Storm? Let us know in the comments.