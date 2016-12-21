Here’s how far Pokémon Go players have walked since it launched

Gaming and rambling around your local surroundings have rarely gone hand-in-hand, but the release of smartphone sensation Pokémon Go this summer has clearly changed that.

Developer Niantic has shared a video revealing Pokémon Go enthusiasts had walked an astonishing 4.5 billion miles attempting to catch them all, as of December 7.

The ludicrous distance covered hunting down the 88 billion critters already snared would get Poké Trainers way beyond Pluto.

Niantic hopes recent updates to the game, like adding the first Gen 2 Pokémon will keep players racking up the miles in the New Year.

It also appears that a Christmas Event will be coming in a new update before December 25.

Another release that would likely keep Poké Trainers engaged would be the long-promised Apple Watch support.

Niantic had promised a launch before the end of the year, amid speculation it has switched focus to releasing its own wearable device in early 2017

Are you still playing Pokémon Go or has the urge passed? Share your thoughts in the comments below.