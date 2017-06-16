Here’s how co-op works in Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo has announced that co-operative play will return in Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch.

The perky plumber’s upcoming adventure put on a brilliant display at E3 2017, managing to walk away with our best of show award in the process.

During Odyssey, a second player can jump in to take control of Cappy, Mario’s hat. While controlling Cappy, you’ll be invincible while providing support.

The haunted headwear is capable of collecting coins and possessing enemies and objects across each level.

It’s very similar to how a second player could use the Wii Remote to collect stars and other objects across each stage in Super Mario Galaxy.

You can find the new mechanic being utilised in the video below. Just make sure to skip to the 1:47:35 mark to see it in action.

Alastair Stevenson went hands-on with Super Mario Odyssey at E3 this week, and it’s shaping up to be something special:

"If you’ve finally finished The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey could be the Nintendo gaming fix you’ve been waiting for."

