Here's how Apple's Siri speaker could defeat Amazon Echo and Google Home

Apple has commenced manufacturing of its rumoured Siri-controlled smart speaker, according to reports on Wednesday, which also outlined how the device could better those currently on the market.

Bloomberg sources say the Cupertino giant could, as previously rumored, choose to introduce the Amazon Echo rival less than a week from now during its Worldwide Developers’ Conference on June 5.

According to the people ‘familiar with the matter’ Apple will be able to differentiate itself from the Echo and Google Home by offering ‘virtual surround sound tech’ and ‘deep integration’ with other Apple products.

That last part appears to be crucial. As well as a home hub for HomeKit-enabled devices, Apple is also hoping this device will help keep customers ‘locked in’ to its wider ecosystem, according to the report.

For example, the Google Home and Amazon Echo don’t support Apple Music, which may lead consumers to stream from Spotify, rather than sign up for Apple’s platform. This hardware could ward off that threat.

The sources say the speaker will be louder and ‘reproduce sound more crisply’ than the Echo and Google Home, neither of which are too hot as standalone speakers.

The company is also looking to tailor the audio to users’ living environments by adding sensors to measure room acoustics, according to today’s piece.

If today's report proves accurate. Apple will also embrace third-party services through the Siri-controlled speaker, as it did within iOS 10 last year. Users will be able to book an Uber or send WhatsApp messages, the report suggests.

In another interesting note, according to the report, Inventec, the company behind the recent release of AirPods is said to be in charge of the production.

Has the delay in entering the market allowed Apple to get this release just right? Share your thoughts in the comments below.