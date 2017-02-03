Trending:

Here’s everything you’ll get in the For Honor season pass

For Honor will release alongside a season pass containing all of its major post-launch content, Ubisoft has confirmed.

All those who purchase the season pass will gain access to new DLC seven days before other players, giving them a small window of exclusivity.

You can find a complete list of the season pass content below:

  • 7-day early access to six all-new Heroes
  • Six elite outfits to customise the new Heroes
  • Day One War Pack
  • One exclusive sunbeam effect on emotes for all Heroes
  • Three exclusive emblem outlines
  • Three scavenger crates to unlock additional gear
  • 30-day Champion Status that gives XP boosts to friends, more XP from crafting and additional end-match loot

Additional post-launch content such as heroes, maps, modes and gear will be coming free-of-charge to all players, so there is little chance of the online community being divided.

In other For Honor-related news, the open beta is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on February 9. You’ll have three days to test out a bunch of heroes and modes, including a new Elimination playlist.

For Honor is set to launch on February 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

