Here’s everything you’ll get in the For Honor season pass

For Honor will release alongside a season pass containing all of its major post-launch content, Ubisoft has confirmed.
All those who purchase the season pass will gain access to new DLC seven days before other players, giving them a small window of exclusivity.
You can find a complete list of the season pass content below:
- 7-day early access to six all-new Heroes
- Six elite outfits to customise the new Heroes
- Day One War Pack
- One exclusive sunbeam effect on emotes for all Heroes
- Three exclusive emblem outlines
- Three scavenger crates to unlock additional gear
- 30-day Champion Status that gives XP boosts to friends, more XP from crafting and additional end-match loot
Additional post-launch content such as heroes, maps, modes and gear will be coming free-of-charge to all players, so there is little chance of the online community being divided.
In other For Honor-related news, the open beta is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on February 9. You’ll have three days to test out a bunch of heroes and modes, including a new Elimination playlist.
For Honor is set to launch on February 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.