Here’s everything you’ll get in the For Honor season pass

For Honor will release alongside a season pass containing all of its major post-launch content, Ubisoft has confirmed.

All those who purchase the season pass will gain access to new DLC seven days before other players, giving them a small window of exclusivity.

You can find a complete list of the season pass content below:

7-day early access to six all-new Heroes

Six elite outfits to customise the new Heroes

Day One War Pack

One exclusive sunbeam effect on emotes for all Heroes

Three exclusive emblem outlines

Three scavenger crates to unlock additional gear

30-day Champion Status that gives XP boosts to friends, more XP from crafting and additional end-match loot

Additional post-launch content such as heroes, maps, modes and gear will be coming free-of-charge to all players, so there is little chance of the online community being divided.

In other For Honor-related news, the open beta is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on February 9. You’ll have three days to test out a bunch of heroes and modes, including a new Elimination playlist.

For Honor is set to launch on February 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.