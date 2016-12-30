Here’s all the titles coming to Games with Gold in January 2017

Microsoft has announced all the free games coming to Xbox One and Xbox 360 as part of Games with Gold next month.

Happy New Year! What better way to celebrate the dawn of another year than downloading a handful of gaming freebies?

Those with an active Xbox Live Gold Membership can pick up the following titles for free starting on January 1.

Xbox One

World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap (available January 1-31)

Killer Instinct Season 2 Ultra Edition (available January 16-February 15)

Xbox 360 (also available on Xbox One):

The Cave (available January 1-15)

Rayman Origins (available January 16-31)

As is always the case, both Xbox 360 titles are available to download on Xbox One thanks to the backwards compatibility feature.

If you’ve yet to download last month’s offerings there is still time to grab Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, Outlast and Burnout Paradise for free.