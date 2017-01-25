Here’s all the titles coming to Games with Gold in February 2017

Microsoft has revealed the free games coming to Xbox One and Xbox 360 as a part of Games with Gold next month.

February’s lineup will include four games across both platforms, all of which are playable on Xbox One in some manner.

Headlining the Xbox One offerings are Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (February 1-28) and Project Cars (February 16 - March 15), both of which are well worth checking out.

Xbox 360 owners can download Monkey Island 2 (February 1-15) followed by Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on February 16, lasting until the end of the month.

Related: Tales of Berseria Review

As always, this month’s Xbox 360 titles are once again playable on Xbox One thanks to its backwards compatibility feature.

All you need to do is download them from the Xbox Live Marketplace and you’re good to go.

There is still time to pick up Killer Instinct Season 2 and Rayman Origins as part of last month’s lineup, so act fast if you haven't already.

Watch: Resident Evil 7 Review

Anything catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments.