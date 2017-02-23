Microsoft has revealed the free titles coming to Xbox One and Xbox 360 as part of the Games with Gold service next month.

The Xbox One lineup begins with Layers of Fear (March 1-31), a first-person survival horror title that has you explore a haunted house as a psychologically damaged artist.

Next up is Evolve (March 16-April 15), Turtle Rock Studio’s multiplayer shooter where a group of hunters must track down a dangerous, player-controlled monster.

These are two solid and surprisingly varied choices worth checking out, especially if you’re looking to spook yourself silly and play with some friends.

March’s Xbox 360 selection will once again be playable on Xbox One thanks to backwards compatibility.

First up is Borderlands 2 from March 1-15. The excellent sequel to the chaotic, loot-driven shooter has you playing as a mixture of creative heroes. Finally, we have Heavy Weapon from March 16 until the 31.

There is still time to pick up some of February’s freebies, including the likes of Project Cars and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Any of next month’s games catch your eye? Let us know in the comments below.