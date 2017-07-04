Here’s a Now TV box discount that could save you £47

If you’re looking to cut the cord and finally ditch that expensive TV contract, this Now TV deal is a great way to get started.

John Lewis is selling the Now TV Smart TV Box for a bargain price of £34.95, which is well below the usual £44.99 price it lists the device at. What’s more, you’ll also get four months of Sky’s Now TV Movies Pass thrown in for free.

For price reference, on Amazon, it’ll cost you £41.99 to buy a Now TV Smart Box and £24.99 to buy the four-month Movies Pass. That itself is a discount however, as the Now TV Movies Pass typically costs £9.99 per month on a standard subscription basis. So with a true total cost of £81.95, you’re technically saving a massive £47.

The Now TV Box is a smart set-top box that lets you watch on-demand content over the internet. Its main perk is that it has basically all of the major catch-up services, so you’ll get access to BBC iPlayer, All 4, ITV Hub, My5, Netflix, and Amazon Video.

But you’ll also get access to the Now TV app. If you pay one of the subscriptions, you’ll be able to access various Sky packages on an off-contract basis – like Movies or Entertainment or Sports, for instance.

With the ability to watch both live and catch-up content, the Now TV box is the perfect way to cut the cord.

In our review, we awarded the old Now TV Smart TV Box with a 3.5/5 score, lauding the device’s slick and speedy menus, easy-to-use app, the superb value for money on offer, and the fact that it boasts all major UK catch-up TV services.

Here’s our verdict:

"It’s a good buy for anyone who wants to ditch their costly Sky subscription while retaining the option to access their favourite shows when they want. Now TV’s no-contract approach is easier to manage, and the box itself is fast, simple to use and excellent value for money."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.