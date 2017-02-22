Here’s a new reason for artists to buy an Oculus Rift

Google has finally made its popular virtual reality painting app, Tilt Brush, available to Oculus Rift owners.

Tilt Brush was originally limited to the HTC Vive and the new Oculus app retains all the functionality of that edition.

Originally spotted here, the Oculus Rift version of the Google VR app is 100% compatible with Oculus Touch controllers, using the capacitive touch features of the controllers to replicate the same Vive experience.

Tilt Brush joins other Oculus art and design apps, such as Medium and Quill, providing yet another way for creative types to make use of virtual reality.

Whether Medium and Quill users will be tempted to switch to Tilt Brush remains unclear, especially given that doing so will cost $29.99 (around £25).

Google’s app does offer a handful of differences when compared the existing creative apps, offering users a way of creating 'live art'.

The virtual reality space is still very much in its infancy, with figures released earlier this month showing just 6.3 million virtual reality headsets were shipped in 2016.

Samsung’s Gear VR accounted for 4.51 million of those shipments, something that can be put down to its rock bottom price (£99) and the fact the firm was, at one point, literally giving them away.

HTC shipped just 420,000 of its £759 Vive headset whereas the Oculus Rift, which retails at £499, saw just 250,000 shipments.

Just yesterday Samsung confirmed that four new VR concepts will debut at MWC 2017 and it remains to be seen whether Oculus or HTC have anything in store for the show.

