Here’s a new reason for artists to buy an Oculus Rift

Google has finally made its popular Tilt Brush virtual reality painting app available to Oculus Rift owners.

Tilt Brush was originally limited to the HTC Vive and the new Oculus app retains all the functionality of that edition.

Originally spotted here, the Oculus Rift version of the Google VR app is 100% compatible with Oculus Touch controllers, using the capacitive touch features of the controllers to replicate the experience felt by Vive owners.

Tilt Brush is by no means the only way for artists to use the Oculus Rift, Medium and Quill more than catering for them until now.

There’s even doubt in some circles that users of the two Oculus apps will bother to switch over to Tilt Brush, especially given that doing so will cost an extra $29.99 (around £25).

Google’s app does offer a handful of differences when compared to Medium and Quill, the way it handles live art performances a particular advantage it holds over the Oculus apps.

Tilt Brush in action.

The virtual reality space is still very much in its infancy, figures released earlier this month showing a market worth just 6.3 million units.

Samsung’s Gear VR accounted for 4.51 million of those shipments, something that can be put down to its rock bottom price (£99) and the fact the firm was, at one point, literally giving them away.

HTC shipped just 420,000 of its £759 Vive headset whereas the Oculus Rift, which retails at £499, saw just 250,000 shipments.

Just yesterday Samsung confirmed that four new VR concepts will debut at MWC 2017 and it remains to be seen whether Oculus or HTC have anything in store for the show.

