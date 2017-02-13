Here’s a little more info about the Nintendo Switch mobile app

Nintendo has detailed more information regarding the smartphone application used for online features and voice chat on Nintendo Switch.

While we knew the above information already, Nintendo is yet to confirm the release date for the app or how much it will actually cost in our local currency.

In a press release sent out to journalists this morning, Nintendo revealed how the application will be utilised in Splatoon 2 later next month during the Global Testfire.

“Splatoon 2 will be compatible with an upcoming Nintendo Switch app for smart devices that enhances online play," Nintendo explained in the press release.

"This app will connect to the game and allow players to set play appointments with friends who have been added to their Nintendo Switch friend list or via their social media accounts."

Having the ability to arrange matches with friends from your phone and across social media sounds really convenient, saving the hassle of exchanging usernames.

This press release all but confirms that a smartphone will be required for voice chat on Nintendo Switch, unless the company has plans for additional peripherals.

Hopefully matches can be arranged between friends in-game without any issues, otherwise switching to your smartphone constantly may prove to be a nuisance.

Nintendo Switch launches on March 3, 2017. With only a few weeks to go, we’re still waiting on a number of details regarding the console’s online service and virtual console.