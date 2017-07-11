Cheap Headphone Deals: Save over 50% on these great headphones

Hunting for a new pair of headphones? Amazon has discounted a huge range of lug-huggers to celebrate Prime Day, so scroll down for some of the best headphone deals around.

It’s Amazon Prime Day, which means Prime subscribers can pick up massive savings on a wide range of products, including some great gadgets – headphones included. We’ve rounded up some of the best headphone deals for Prime Day, which you’ll find below.

But first, you'll need to sign up to Amazon Prime to take advantage of the Prime Day deals.

One of the best deals available is on the Sennheiser HD 598SR Over-Ear Headphones, which have been discounted from £199 to just £99 – that’s a massive 50% saving.

We gave those headphones a respectable 4/5 score, praising their wide "open-back" sound, well-measured and powerful bass, and the fact that the audio is well-suited to movies and games, as well as just listening to music.

Sennheiser HD 598SR Headphones at Amazon UK for £99

Here are some other great options:

Item: Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Over-Ear Headphones Premium Design

Our Score: N/A

Was £272.07

Now £129.99

Save 52%

Philips Over-Ear Headphones at Amazon for £129.99

Item: Sony XBA-N1AP Premium High-Res Audio In-Ear Headphones (Black)

Our Score: N/A

Was £150

Now £79.99

Save 47%

Sony In-Ear Headphones at Amazon for £79.99

Item: Sony MDR-EX450AP In-Ear Headphones with Aluminium Housing

Our Score: N/A

Was £40

Now £19.99

Save 50%

Sony In-Ear Headphones at Amazon for £19.99

All of these deals went live at 00:00 on July 11, and will end on the same day at 23:59.

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.