Cheap Headphone Deals: Save over 50% on these great headphones

Hunting for a new pair of headphones? Amazon has discounted a huge range of lug-huggers to celebrate Prime Day, so scroll down for some of the best headphone deals around.

It’s Amazon Prime Day, which means Prime subscribers can pick up massive savings on a wide range of products, including some great gadgets – headphones included. We’ve rounded up some of the best headphone deals for Prime Day, which you’ll find below.

But first, you’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime to take advantage of the Prime Day deals. You can either get a 30-day free trial, or pay £7.99 per month:

Buy Now: Get Amazon Prime membership from £7.99 per month

One of the best deals available is on the Sennheiser HD 598SR Over-Ear Headphones, which have been discounted from £199 to just £99 – that’s a massive 50% saving.

We gave those headphones a respectable 4/5 score, praising their wide "open-back" sound, well-measured and powerful bass, and the fact that the audio is well-suited to movies and games, as well as just listening to music.

Buy Now: Sennheiser HD 598SR Headphones at Amazon UK for £99

Here are some other great options:

All of these deals went live at 00:00 on July 11, and will end on the same day at 23:59.

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.

