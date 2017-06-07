Has Microsoft sneakily revealed when its next console will go on sale?

Microsoft has released a new teaser trailer for Xbox Project Scorpio, which some folks believe reveals when the next-gen console will be available to buy.

There are three separate teaser videos in the YouTube clip below, the last of which purportedly holds the key to the release date.

Twitter user XboxInGame has gone by the clip frame by frame, and the image of a crowd seems to show “X10S101-317” written on the side of a stage.

The inference is that Xbox Scorpio will go on sale on 10/13/17, or October 13 2017.

It seems very its inclusion is coincidental, but whether it means anything or Microsoft is simply messing with ardent fans remains to be seen.

Microsoft's E3 press conference will take place on June 11 at 10pm UK time. Microsoft has announced it'll be streaming the event in 4K on various channels.

Do you think Microsoft has hidden the Xbox Scorpio release date within its teaser video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.