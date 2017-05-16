Harvest Moon: Light of Hope announced for PS4, Switch and PC

The next entry in the charming farming series is coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, Rising Star Games has announced.

According to developer Natsume, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope aims to “encompass twenty years of spirit that has made the franchise what it is today.”

It will be playable on Nintendo Switch and PC at Natsume’s booth at E3 2017, giving us the assumption that Light of Hope is reasonably far in development.

Related: Animal Crossing - Happy Home Designer Review

You can find a brief synopsis of the game below, courtesy of the developers themselves (via Gematsu):

“In Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, players begin the game as they set out looking for a fresh start and new surroundings. During their voyage, their ship is hit by a monsoon and goes down. As they drift into a small harbor town, now in a shambles from the storm, it will be up to the player to help rebuild the town and save the lighthouse…but it won’t be easy!”

“Nevertheless, with some hard work growing crops, tending livestock, and gathering materials for repairs, players will be able to make new friends, start a family, revive the lighthouse, and save the town!”

A release date for Harvest Moon: Light of Hope is yet to be announced. TrustedReviews will be at E3 2017 so if any further news emerges we’ll be here to report on it.

Watch: E3 2017 Predictions

Are you a fan of Harvest Moon? Let us know in the comments below.