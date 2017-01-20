Halo Wars 2 beta launching this weekend

The Halo Wars 2 Blitz Beta kicks off on Xbox One and PC tomorrow, and Microsoft has announced all the details you’ll need.

Microsoft has confirmed that the beta will weigh in at 11.96GB, a relatively modest download size for such an ambitious RTS title.

A tutorial video has also been released for the all new Blitz Mode, which is probably worth a watch for new players.

Blitz is a card-based mode where you and your opponent must deploy units in an attempt to capture control points scattered across the map. The more points you have and the longer you hold them, the faster score can be accrued. Blitz can be played in three different variants: 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3.

At the start of each skirmish you have a limited selection of cards. Additional cards can be earned by completing weekly challenges and in-game tutorials. Winning matches also bags you extra spoils, although none of these will carry over to the full release.

The Halo Wars 2 Blitz Beta is coming to Windows 10 and Xbox One this weekend, with the former being available to download right now.

Halo Wars 2 is set to launch on February 21 for Xbox One and Windows 10. It’s also available as part of the Xbox Play Anywhere service.