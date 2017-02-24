Halo 6 will see the return of split-screen multiplayer

All future Halo titles developed by 343 Industries will feature split-screen after being absent from Halo 5: Guardians, studio head Bonnie Ross has confirmed.

The surprising yet positive news was revealed during a DICE Conference talk earlier this week.

"We've also had a lot of learnings along the way," Ross explains. "When we fell down with multiplayer launch of MCC, or when we didn't put split-screen in with Halo 5, it was incredibly painful for the community and for us. It erodes trust with the community, as the community is a part of our world-building.”

"A lot of learnings from that. I would say, for any FPS going out will have always have split-screen in going forward."

Halo 6 is yet to be formally announced by 343 Industries, but at least we know it won’t abandon split-screen this time around.

Split-screen multiplayer was originally removed from Halo 5: Guardians to focus on a smooth 60fps gameplay experience and overall visual fidelity.

Predictably, this didn’t go down well at all with fans of the series. It was made worse by the fact the campaign was driven by squad-based gameplay. Ironic, when you think back at it. Either way, we’re very happy to see 343 Industries listening to its fans when implementing new features.

Halo 6 will likely come to Xbox One and Project Scorpio in the future. Expect a teaser trailer at E3 2017.