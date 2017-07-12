Half Life just received its first update in almost 20 years

Valve’s legendary shooter has a new patch almost 20 years after its original November 1998 launch.

As expected, the emergence of a sudden update has fans across the internet speculating about the potential of Half Life 3.

We can hardly blame them, as rolling out a sudden update for such an archaic yet historic title isn’t something we see that often.

The update itself is relatively minor, addressing a few bug fixes and annoyances pointed out by the Half Life community.

You can find the full list of patch notes in all their underwhelming glory below:

Fixed crash when entering certain malformed strings into the game console.

Fixed crash when loading a specially crafted malformed BSP file.

Fixed malformed SAV files allowing arbitrary files to be written into the game folder.

Fixed a crash when quickly changing weapons that are consumable.

Fixed crash when setting custom decals.

Do you think we’ll ever see another Half Life? Let us know in the comments below.