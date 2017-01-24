Trending:

Home / News / Games News / Guillermo Del Toro isn’t playing a creative role in Death Stranding

Guillermo Del Toro isn’t playing a creative role in Death Stranding

by

del toro

Famed director Guillermo Del Toro has confirmed the nature of his role in Kojima Production’s Death Stranding.

Pacific Rim and Pan’s Labyrinth creator will a play a relatively minor role in Hideo Kojima’s next big project.

Speaking to IGN, Del Toro said he will have a purely creative role in Death Stranding, as well as acting as a character in the game.

"Kojima-san called me and said, 'I want you to be a character in the game,' and I said, 'Gladly.' He’s discussed his ideas so I could understand the character, but other than that I'm not involved, creatively, at all," he explained

"This is entirely Kojima-san’s game,". I think it's gonna be a fantastic game, 100%. But this is him and his ideas. I'm just a puppet in his hands. My contribution is limited to being a cheerleader for his ideas and being scanned for long hours at a time. That's about it."

Related: Resident Evil 7 Review

We wouldn’t blame fans for believing the two might be collaborating on the project, which would have been a dream for fans still mourning the long-lost Silent Hills.

Del Toro isn’t the only famous face to play a prominent part in Death Stranding. The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus will act as the game’s protagonist.

Hannibal’s Mads Mikkelsen has also been confirmed as the villain, commanding a ghostly squad of heavily armed soldiers in the latest trailer.

Death Stranding is currently in development for PS4 and PC, with Kojima Productions hoping to release it before 2019.

Latest Deals From Ebay

  1. NEW! Metal Gear Solid V: 5 The Phantom Pain (Microsoft Xbox 360, 2015)

    $15.95 View Item

  2. Metal Gear Solid V 5 Ground Zeroes RE-SEALED Sony PlayStation 3 PS PS3 0'S GAME

    $4.70 View Item

  4. Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (Microsoft Xbox One) MGS 5 Used Ships Fast

    $9.97 View Item

comments powered by Disqus