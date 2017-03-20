Guess Connect Android Wear 2.0 watches launch ahead of Baselworld

With the Android Wear 2.0 rollout in full swing, Guess has just announced it will launch a pair of new watches at Baselworld 2017.

The new Guess Connect watches look be a total revamp of the original Guess Connect smartwatch, which was a hybrid watch designed as part of Guess’s partnership with watchmaker Martian.

Each watch in the duo is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip, and will run on the new Android Wear 2.0 OS, which began rolling out to select smartwatches last week. Staying true to the original Guess Connect, the watches have circular faces and a mechanical hybrid look, but Guess has added full touchscreen chops.

Available in 41mm and 44m cases to cater for both men and women, the watches are available in a variety of designs that should keep everyone happy. There’s a trio of bejewelled, metallic finishes available in rose gold and silver, and also a navy blue number for men – or indeed women who aren’t necessarily partial to bling-encrusted wristwear.

While there’s no information yet about what kind of bells, whistles and sensors the new Guess Connect watches will carry under the hood, Guess told Wareable that there will be over a hundred combinations of display faces, colours and subdials available to offer plenty of customisation.

Guess revealed that the watches will be on sale in Winter 2017, and there’s no inkling of a price just yet.

