Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti: Near-Titan X performance for under £1,000?

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti: All the rumours, specifications and performance figures of the as-yet unannounced GPU.
What is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti?
The GTX 1080 Ti is the expected followup to the GTX 1080, coming in at a lower price than the top-end Titan X.
The existence of the GTX 1080 Ti was initially accidentally revealed in a LinkedIn post, which has since been deleted.
GTX 1080 Ti release date rumours
So, everyone was wrong. We were expecting Nvidia to unveil the GTX 1080 Ti at CES 2017, but the event came and went and we didn’t hear a whisper.
So, when? And how? Well, the latest rumours are pointing at a launch, or at least presence, around the Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) expo in Boston. This is from WCCFTech, whose source is an Nvidia board partner. The theory goes that since there’s not really much else on the market to beat the current crazy Titan X and the GTX 1080 continues to enjoy dominance in the sub-£1,000 space, why would Nvidia launch the 1080 Ti before there’s a good reason to? That reason would be an AMD "Vega" card, and those still aren’t ready yet.
Vega is looking very competitive, with Nvidia-busting performance shown off at CES 2017. That performance was shown off in Doom, a game that favours AMD, on a GPU that hasn’t yet been named or priced. So take some pinches of salt.
GTX 1080 Ti – Specs and performance
So perhaps the existence of the GTX 1080 Ti wasn’t a huge surprise. Hawk-like Nvidia watcher WCCFTech reckons the GTX 1080 Ti will be near enough equivalent to the £1,099 2016 Titan X with every-so slightly cut specifications but a much, much lower price.
So, what will your money get you?
Like the GTX 1080, you’ll get a GPU based on Nvidia’s latest “Pascal” architecture, using a modified version of the GP102 chip found on the Titan X. There will be 12 billion transistors versus the GTX 1080’s 7.2 billion, and 12GB of GDDR5X memory, 4GB more than the GTX 1080.
This equates to 3,328 processing (CUDA) cores, which is slightly less than on the Titan X. However, as a result of this slight reduction in cores, Nvidia has raised the base clock speed to 1,503MHz, versus the Titan X’s 1417MHz.You’ll note this is a lower clock speed than the GTX 1080, but the massive increase in CUDA cores will more than make up for this.
GDDR5X is a higher-bandwidth version of regular GDDR5 VRAM, which is found in all other graphics cards on the market today aside from Nvidia’s top-end kit. It allows for memory speeds in excess of 10GHz, which is rather fast.
Elsewhere, you’ll get a 384-bit bus providing a lot more memory throughput than the GTX 1080, raising peak bandwidth to 480GB/s.
That all-important teraflops (trillion floating point operations per second) figure, which tells you how much pure graphical horsepower a GPU has, is rated at 10.8TFLOPS, just 0.2 off the Titan X and a full 1.8 more than the GTX 1080.
Here’s the GTX 1080 Ti’s rumoured specs up against those of the Pascal-based Titan X, GTX 1080 and 980 Ti.
|Card
|Titan X (Pascal)
|1080 Ti
|1080
|980 Ti
|Transistors
|12bn
|12bn
|7.2bn
|8bn
|CUDA cores
|3584
|3328
|2560
|2816
|Base/boost clock (MHz)
|1147/1530
|1503/1623
|1607/1730
|1000/1050
|Memory speed
|10Gbps
|10Gbps
|10Gbps
|7Gbps
|Memory bandwidth
|480GB/s
|480GB/s
|320GB/s
|336GB/s
|VRAM
|12GB GDDR5X
|12GB GDDR5X
|8GB GDDR5X
|6GB GDDR5
|TDP
|250W
|250W
|180W
|250W
In short, this will be an absolute monster, powering the latest games in high-resolution and multi-monitor configurations with no problem at all. When you consider the GTX 1080 could already power most games at ridiculous settings in 4K at near-60fps framerates, the Ti version is going to be something quite special.
GTX 1080 Ti price
The GTX 980 Ti launched at £550, but it definitely won’t be that cheap. Most GTX 1080s retail for between £620 and £700, so we’d be surprised if the 1080 Ti hit the market for under £750. But we'll have to wait and see.
Will you wait to buy the GTX 1080 Ti, or has another graphics card caught your eye? Let us know in the comments below.
juggernaut
December 20, 2016, 1:10 pm
Graphics card prices are going completely out of the roof. Totally ridiculous. AMD need to up their game to offer similar performance at much lower prices.
Nick Chanas
December 20, 2016, 2:24 pm
Agreed, this is insane! Same logic applies to the CPU market. There is a need for healthy competition in those spaces.
Kyle Jackson
December 20, 2016, 5:46 pm
Not this time Nvidia, AMD are getting my money next year.
Justin
December 20, 2016, 10:21 pm
Just get a ps4 pro for £320, I know it's not all 4k native but I've been seriously impressed with the thing with games like titanfall 2 and cod 4 remastered looking incredible on a my 65inch 4k tv with a slight bit of upscaling. I'm not a fan boy by any stretch I've been mainly using xbox for years but credit where it due the pro is incredible for the money, and yes I've seen a gtx 1080 running native 4k and yes it's great but it's a very expensive way of gaming
ben brown
December 20, 2016, 10:34 pm
If only this would have come earlier my R9 295x2 just broke and I need a replacement now so went for the titan x as it was the best for my needs.
Burg Hendrix
December 21, 2016, 8:34 pm
just get a PC.... quit trying to get people to waste their money
Justin
December 22, 2016, 12:32 am
I've Got a decent pc for work, I like to game on my TV like the rest of the world. So why pay silly money on stupidly priced graphics cards and high priced cpu's to do what a £320 console can do very well already, wheres the logic?
nico
December 23, 2016, 12:34 am
Wow.. where to begin? You can game on a PC on your TV. My tv sits at the other end of the house and I play on my tv when i want to sit on the lounge. For strategy/fps games i play at my desk. You can purchase a PC for around the same price/slightly more than a console and it will outperform the PS4. You also don't have to pay a subscription to play your games. Games are also cheaper to buy on PC. There are also a LOT more games on PC. So long-run cost of PC is less. You can also use a PC for a LOT more than gaming. What exactly is the point in purchasing a console, unless you specifically want that console for a particular exclusive that isn't available anywhere else?
nico
December 23, 2016, 12:35 am
Yep agreed. Hopefully AMD really push it next year..
Justin
December 23, 2016, 1:01 am
Fair point each to their own I've always used a pc for work and a console for gaming for the simplicity and yes of course consoles will have exclusives, my point was a ps4 pro at £320 or the upcoming xbox Scorpio at I assume £500 or less is half the price of these top end graphics cards alone. So what's the point in paying silly money for a few extra frames per second it just seems daft