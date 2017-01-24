Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti: Near-Titan X performance for under £1,000?

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti: All the rumours, specifications and performance figures of the as-yet unannounced GPU.

What is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti?

The GTX 1080 Ti is the expected followup to the GTX 1080, coming in at a lower price than the top-end Titan X.

The existence of the GTX 1080 Ti was initially accidentally revealed in a LinkedIn post, which has since been deleted.

GTX 1080 Ti release date rumours

So, everyone was wrong. We were expecting Nvidia to unveil the GTX 1080 Ti at CES 2017, but the event came and went and we didn’t hear a whisper.

So, when? And how? Well, the latest rumours are pointing at a launch, or at least presence, around the Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) expo in Boston. This is from WCCFTech, whose source is an Nvidia board partner. The theory goes that since there’s not really much else on the market to beat the current crazy Titan X and the GTX 1080 continues to enjoy dominance in the sub-£1,000 space, why would Nvidia launch the 1080 Ti before there’s a good reason to? That reason would be an AMD "Vega" card, and those still aren’t ready yet.

Vega is looking very competitive, with Nvidia-busting performance shown off at CES 2017. That performance was shown off in Doom, a game that favours AMD, on a GPU that hasn’t yet been named or priced. So take some pinches of salt.

GTX 1080 Ti – Specs and performance

So perhaps the existence of the GTX 1080 Ti wasn’t a huge surprise. Hawk-like Nvidia watcher WCCFTech reckons the GTX 1080 Ti will be near enough equivalent to the £1,099 2016 Titan X with every-so slightly cut specifications but a much, much lower price.

So, what will your money get you?

Like the GTX 1080, you’ll get a GPU based on Nvidia’s latest “Pascal” architecture, using a modified version of the GP102 chip found on the Titan X. There will be 12 billion transistors versus the GTX 1080’s 7.2 billion, and 12GB of GDDR5X memory, 4GB more than the GTX 1080.

This equates to 3,328 processing (CUDA) cores, which is slightly less than on the Titan X. However, as a result of this slight reduction in cores, Nvidia has raised the base clock speed to 1,503MHz, versus the Titan X’s 1417MHz.You’ll note this is a lower clock speed than the GTX 1080, but the massive increase in CUDA cores will more than make up for this.

GDDR5X is a higher-bandwidth version of regular GDDR5 VRAM, which is found in all other graphics cards on the market today aside from Nvidia’s top-end kit. It allows for memory speeds in excess of 10GHz, which is rather fast.

Elsewhere, you’ll get a 384-bit bus providing a lot more memory throughput than the GTX 1080, raising peak bandwidth to 480GB/s.

That all-important teraflops (trillion floating point operations per second) figure, which tells you how much pure graphical horsepower a GPU has, is rated at 10.8TFLOPS, just 0.2 off the Titan X and a full 1.8 more than the GTX 1080.

Here’s the GTX 1080 Ti’s rumoured specs up against those of the Pascal-based Titan X, GTX 1080 and 980 Ti.

Card Titan X (Pascal) 1080 Ti 1080 980 Ti Transistors 12bn 12bn 7.2bn 8bn CUDA cores 3584 3328 2560 2816 Base/boost clock (MHz) 1147/1530 1503/1623 1607/1730 1000/1050 Memory speed 10Gbps 10Gbps 10Gbps 7Gbps Memory bandwidth 480GB/s 480GB/s 320GB/s 336GB/s VRAM 12GB GDDR5X 12GB GDDR5X 8GB GDDR5X 6GB GDDR5 TDP 250W 250W 180W 250W

In short, this will be an absolute monster, powering the latest games in high-resolution and multi-monitor configurations with no problem at all. When you consider the GTX 1080 could already power most games at ridiculous settings in 4K at near-60fps framerates, the Ti version is going to be something quite special.

GTX 1080 Ti price

The GTX 980 Ti launched at £550, but it definitely won’t be that cheap. Most GTX 1080s retail for between £620 and £700, so we’d be surprised if the 1080 Ti hit the market for under £750. But we'll have to wait and see.

Will you wait to buy the GTX 1080 Ti, or has another graphics card caught your eye? Let us know in the comments below.