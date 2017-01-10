GTA Online Update: Here's all the information you need on the latest updates to Rockstar's popular online violence extravaganza, including the latest Import/Export add-on.

The latest update for GTA Online, Import/Export, came with a whole load of new additions to the game. We've already had the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update in 2016, which introduced plenty of new black market opportunities. But the latest addition to the game allows users to get into the field of high-volume exotic car theft and is available now for free on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

Now Rockstar has added a new car and customisation option to its online game, in the form of the Progen Itali GTB Custom from Benny's Original Motor Works shop. Rockstar provided the following description: "This sleek jungle cat packs serious speed, devours tight turns with ease, and is sure to terrorize opposing racers across the circuit. Endlessly customizable, Benny's latest includes options to modify everything from engine performance to the finest interior details."

There's also a new Custom Auto Shop add-on which players can add to their office. The new feature means players won't need to travel to Benny's to customise their vehicle.

Rockstar also provided players with an update in the first week of January 2017, which brought new bonuses, vehicles, and game modes. The main new mode is 'Vehicle Vendetta' which see players team up with others and take on an opposing crew in battle. Gaining powerups is the aim of the game, as a particular powerup can change the balance of the battle in a second.

Read on for a more detailed look at the latest major updates for GTA Online

GTA Online – Import/Export Update

Rockstar has been pretty diligent when it comes to adding new and exciting features to the online portion of its latest GTA instalment, and with Import/Export, it gave players the chance to steal a load of luxury cars.

The developer says the update allows "CEOs and their organizations [to] boost, modify and resell the most wanted vehicles in the city for big profits."

In terms of what the update brings to the game specifically, there's new vehicles in the form of variants on existing cars, along with entirely new rides.

Here's a list of the new vehicles and properties:

Special Vehicles

• BF Ramp Buggy

• JoBuilt Phantom Edge

• Karin Technical Aqua

• Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

• Brute Armored Boxville

• MTL Wastelander

• Imponte Ruiner 2000

• Coil Rocket Voltic

Vehicles

• Principe Diablous and Diablous Custom

• Annis Elegy Retro Custom

• Pegassi Tempesta

• Ocelot Penetrator

Properties

• Vehicle Warehouses

• Executive Garages

Completing certain import/export jobs will knock the price down on these cars, so it's worth getting out there and building your exotic car theft empire. Or you can buy the cars outright for the higher prices.

The new "Executive Office Garages" come with up to three floors of showroom quality storage for as many as 60 vehicles, and you'll also be able to customise the new buildings with décor and a "Custom Auto Shop".

Unfortunately, it looks like the 60-car space will cost you almost $7 million. But, on the plus side, it seems you can now change your appearance for a cool $100,000. Plus, you'll be able to don one of the 10 new masks if you're looking to add some flair to your CEO style.

You can read a full run-down on the Import/Export update and its various new features here.

GTA Online – Further Adventures in Finance and Felony

Earlier this year, Rockstar released the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update, introducing opportunities for players to buy and sell illegal goods across their city-wide empire.

Further Adventures allowed players to purchase a load of new deluxe office suites from which to run their new criminal enterprise.

The offices were more than just fancy-looking headquarters, and came with a full-time assistant, helipad, boardroom, Don’t Cross the Line arcade game, and storage spaces such as Gun Lockers for personalising your chosen implements of destruction.

The update also introduced investing in warehouses to store "Special Cargo", and trafficking product throughout the city, while players had to manage their inventory and sell when prices were right to maximise margins.

In terms of how the new features worked, Rockstar put it like this: "Missions are grouped into three categories that increase in difficulty based on how many crates of contraband you intend to purchase and how much risk you are willing to take on. With greater risks – whether from the FIB, LSPD or rival player Organizations – come greater rewards."

New gameplay modes were introduced in the form of VIP Work and VIP Challenges, along with a host of new weapons, cars, and clothing items.

You can find a full rundown of just what the Further Adventures update brought to the game here.

