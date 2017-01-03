GTA 6 release date, latest news, rumours gameplay, and wishlist

Everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6

Having launched in September 2013, Grand Theft Auto 5 is now over three years old, so many fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment in the series.

With the confirmation of Red Dead Redemption 2 the chances of seeing a new Grand Theft Auto within the next few years have grown even slimmer. Red Dead is launching this year, so there'll be a big wait until we see another Rockstar game.

GTA 5 is currently the fastest selling title in videogame history, earning a staggering $1 billion in its first 24 hours of release.

Rockstar’s latest entry has gone on to sell 60 million copies worldwide across all platforms, this includes the recent ports for PS4 and Xbox One.

We know almost nothing about GTA 6, but according to Techradar, it’s already entered pre-production.

We’re gathering together everything we know about GTA 6 here, so keep it bookmarked for all the news, rumours and trailers.

GTA 6 Release Date – When is it coming out?

We currently have no details on when GTA 6 will release, and with Red Dead Redemption 2 launching in 2017 it won't be for at least another year, most likely much longer.

GTA 6 News – What’s being said about it?

The first official whiff of information about GTA 6 came from Rockstar President Leslie Benzies, who teased that the game is in very early stages of development.

“We don’t know what GTA 6 will be, but we’ve got some ideas", said Benzies in an interview with Develop.

Although it’s far from concrete confirmation of what development stage the game is at, Benzies did give us a few insights into how the idea process starts.

“It comes from the idea first. Where it is going to be set is the first question. Then that defines the missions; you’re doing different things in LA than in New York or Miami. The map and story get worked up together, and the story is a basic flow of how it works out so you can layer the mission in.”

It’s also worth remembering that by the end of GTA 4’s lifecycle, Rockstar had already conceived some broad ideas about what GTA 5 would be. The game started life around 5 years ago, but was only in full production for three of those.

“We’ve got about 45 years' worth of ideas we want to do. GTA Online is the focus right now. There ain’t no rest between finishing 5 and then Online. Plus we have some things – stuff, DLC, I don’t know how to describe it exactly – that we’d like to do, and we’ll pick the right ones.”

The latest GTA 6 gossip though is about the sheer size of the GTA 6 map. According to a new rumour, Rockstar Games could be trying to recreate the entire of the US with GTA 6, rather than just a single city.

With the rumoured release date tipped to lie somewhere in 2020 (we know, that feels like a million years away), apparently Rockstar is using that time to recreate the entire country.

We'd advise that you take this with a large pinch of salt though, as we doubt you need to take that 100 per cent literally. We reckon GTA 6 might just feature multiple US locations with the distances between each one cut down considerably.

It could be like how The Crew managed to cover the entire US and turned it into a navigable map that takes an hour and a half in real time to drive from one end to the other.

Could this be what's in store for us in GTA 6? We can only hope.

GTA 6 Story – What’s it about?

As GTA 6 is most likely at least three years away, we understandably know absolutely nothing about the game’s storyline or gameplay features.

We’ll keep you posted if we sniff out any teaser titbits, but until then check out our GTA 6 Wishlist for a few key things we’d love to see in the game.

GTA 6 Wishlist – What we want to see

Here’s the top 10 things we’d like to see in GTA 6 when it is eventually released:

1) A strong female protagonist

Every single GTA game has had a strong male protagonist, whether it’s the trio Franklin, Trevor and Michael from GTA 5, Niko from GTA 4 or good old Carl “CJ” Johnson from GTA San Andreas.

It’s about time Rockstar Games showed how well it can deal with introducing a strong female character to that line-up, even as part of a multi-protagonist system like GTA 5. We’ve not had a single strong female supporting character since Catalina in GTA 3, either.

Rockstar has been criticised in the past for a sexist attitude towards the female characters in its games, thanks to its penchant for prostitutes and strip clubs. What better way to prove the naysayers wrong than to introduce a female lead?

2) A fresh location

One of the top things on the GTA 6 wishlist is a brand-new location. So far, the GTA series has explored three key areas: Vice City, Liberty City and San Andreas. We’ve also dabbled in London and Alderney in some more minor GTA titles.

Despite there being 15 or so GTA titles, that’s a pretty narrow location circle for the games.

Therefore, we think it’ll be refreshing to explore a new city in GTA 6. Imagine a GTA game set in Chicago, Philadelphia, New Orleans or even Washington DC.

3) A story set across multiple cities

Or even go a step further. Forget one brand-new GTA location. Why have one, when you can have two?

Gamers have long awaited a GTA game that spans two cities, and thanks to the power of the Xbox One, PS4 and today's gaming PCs, surely GTA 6 is the time to try out such an idea.

4) The addition of fuel gauges

We’re not sure how annoying this would get, but it would certainly add another layer of realism and panic to missions if you constantly had to check the fuel gauge of your vehicles as you squeal around the world.

Plus, it would make for some pretty tense gameplay if you had to change cars mid-chase as your original car had run out of gas.

5) Better vehicle variation

Although GTA 5 brought back bicycles, we’d like GTA 6 to branch out on the vehicle variation available. If the series continues to go down the San Andreas path, wouldn’t it be appropriate for GTA 6 to introduce rollerblades and skateboards with which to traverse the boulevards?

6) Increased number and variation of side jobs

If Rockstar continues with the multiple-protagonist system, the side missions will need to become much more important. Instead of isolated incidents with minor characters, make the side missions for each character act more like subplots, where the lower-tier storylines see the characters deal with more personal issues.

We’d even be happy with an increased number of side quests with a little more variation on the types of minor missions we undertake – no more fetch missions, please.

7) Better shops, more houses and a better city

GTA 5’s San Andreas is certainly vast – bigger in scale than the last three GTA games and Red Dead Redemption combined, in fact. However, bigger doesn’t necessarily mean more interactive.

While driving through San Andreas’ seemingly unceasing terrain, you quickly realise that there isn’t much to do outside of missions, side quests or the Strangers and Freaks meetings.

Yes, there are a few stalls on Vespucci Beach and a variety of smaller stores if you stray off the pavement, but we’d really appreciate heightened interaction with the stores, houses and buildings within the new world.

8) A more interactive city population

The same can be said for the citizens. GTA 5 was an amazing game, but at times the city felt oddly empty. You can exchange insults and expletives with the pedestrians roaming the streets, but apart from that they were just placeholders.

In RPG games such as Skyrim, NPCs always have a purpose – whether it’s just a story to spin or to actually give you a side quest.

Even if the GTA 6 NPCs only offer you the occasional fetching or protection mission, it would add another layer of realism to the game.

Perhaps there’s potential for the NPCs to be more interactive with your protagonist in another way. Imagine yourself lying at the side of the road, bleeding profusely, and a helpful passer-by calls you an ambulance or chucks you a med-pack.

9) An FPS option from the start

GTA 5 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC introduced an optional First Person Shooter (FPS) mode for the game. It’s a great way to have a really immersive GTA experience and it's impressive that Rockstar has implemented it in such a way that it’s possible to play through the whole game in first person.

It certainly changes up the combat system and driving sections of GTA 5, but we realise it isn’t perhaps the best way to enjoy the game from start to finish.

Although it might not be for everyone, the FPS option should definitely be available to everyone from the off. Then you can decide how you play the game and customise your viewing angle to your particular playing style.

10) Simultaneous PC release

This goes without saying really, but we would love a simultaneous console and PC release for the next GTA game. We’re fed up with waiting for the PC port to drop – the GTA 5 PC edition still hasn’t arrived, with the wait time now well over a year from the original release.

11) VR Support

The addition of a first-person perspective in GTA 5 added a poignant layer of realism to the experience, so imagine this in virtual reality. Such a feature might prove controversial, but it would certainly feel like a substantial stepping stone for a medium still in its infancy. Exploring a expansive open world without restrictions in VR would be simply mindblowing, and we'd love to see Rockstar take a stab at it.